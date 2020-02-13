W Resources (LON:WRES) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

W Resources PLC (LON:WRES)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.31. W Resources shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 10,226,372 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $20.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.38, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.35.

W Resources Company Profile (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla tungsten project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012. W Resources Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

