Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Wabash National’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Wabash National updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.10-1.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.10-1.30 EPS.

Wabash National stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $629.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.20. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

WNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

