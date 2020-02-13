Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Cowen

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.94.

WBA opened at $54.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,842,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

