Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,452 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,849 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,928.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $141.85 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $256.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

