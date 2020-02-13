Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,645 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,567. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.32 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

