Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Update

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 927,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC set a $99.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.11. 33,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.21. Waste Connections has a one year low of $80.66 and a one year high of $100.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.08.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

