Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC set a $99.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Shares of WCN traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.64. The company had a trading volume of 777,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,569. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $80.66 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,020,000 after buying an additional 2,595,817 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Waste Connections by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,774,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,715,000 after purchasing an additional 240,061 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,045,000 after purchasing an additional 207,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Waste Connections by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,720,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,001,000 after purchasing an additional 240,087 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

