Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 14.1%

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) fell 14.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.95 and last traded at $82.16, 7,105,310 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 261% from the average session volume of 1,967,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on W. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $160,340.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $236,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $1,765,519. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $1,171,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

