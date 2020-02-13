Wedbush Trims IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price to $283.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $295.00 to $283.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.95.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $236.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.22 and a 200 day moving average of $238.03. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $201.50 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total transaction of $443,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $1,557,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

