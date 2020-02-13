Wedbush Weighs in on J2 Global Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of J2 Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.90.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

