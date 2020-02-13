Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 200 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA decreased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Southern were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Southern by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Citigroup increased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.54. 4,513,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00. Southern Co has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

