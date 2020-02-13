Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Sells 1,957 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lowered its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Steris makes up about 1.2% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Steris were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Steris in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steris by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 564,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $900,169.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.00. 783,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,131. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $168.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

