Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.8% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,044,000 after buying an additional 44,705 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,243,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,663,044,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,514.66. 929,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,799. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,529.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,431.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1,295.96. The stock has a market cap of $1,040.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

