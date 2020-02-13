Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.20-4.30 for the period. Welltower also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Welltower to a market weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,574. Welltower has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

