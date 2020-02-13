Westchester Capital Management Inc. Acquires 151 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,201,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,513.39. 1,067,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,005. The stock has a market cap of $1,049.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,529.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,428.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,294.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

