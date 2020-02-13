Western Uranium & Vanadium (CNSX:WUC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp (CNSX:WUC) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83, approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 20,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium (CNSX:WUC)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; and the Sage mine project located in San Juan County, Utah and San Miguel County, Colorado.

