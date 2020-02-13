Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Cut to

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WLL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.
Shares of WLL stock remained flat at $$2.88 during trading hours on Thursday. 15,739,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,930,580. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $338.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 3.36.
Whiting Petroleum Company Profile
Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.
