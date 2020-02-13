Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Cut to

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WLL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of WLL stock remained flat at $$2.88 during trading hours on Thursday. 15,739,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,930,580. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $338.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 3.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 929,185 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 583,198 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 915.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 369,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 332,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after buying an additional 301,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.