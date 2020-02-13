William Blair Comments on Jones Lang LaSalle Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s FY2020 earnings at $13.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.73 EPS.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JLL. Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.15.

JLL opened at $170.30 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $124.01 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,216,000 after buying an additional 72,862 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.