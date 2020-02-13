William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) – William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for ViaSat in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

VSAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Shares of VSAT stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.20. 9,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,572. ViaSat has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $97.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.98 and a beta of 0.79.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ViaSat news, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $128,082.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in ViaSat by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

