William P. Noglows Sells 623 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $115,697.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,307 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,052.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.85. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.80 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Littelfuse by 18.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Littelfuse by 57.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

