Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up about 5.3% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,333 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $23,510,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after buying an additional 153,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 154.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 135,329 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $7,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. BidaskClub lowered shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

PACCAR stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,263. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

