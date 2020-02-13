Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $12.42 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises about 4.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,614,000 after acquiring an additional 667,963 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 165,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nucor by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 52,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

