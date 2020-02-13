Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Goodyear Tire & Rubber comprises approximately 3.4% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,513 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,493,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 749,680 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,080.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 794,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 727,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 69.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 655,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,130,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,125. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

GT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

