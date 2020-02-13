Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS WINT remained flat at $$4.10 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Windtree Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.08% and a negative net margin of 3,548.97%.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

