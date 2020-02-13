Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wingstop from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.24. 382,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,171. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 149.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wingstop by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,431,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Wingstop by 112.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

