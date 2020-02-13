WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) Trading 0.3% Higher

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $35.39, 25,637 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 48,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.