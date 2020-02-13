Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.48-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89-1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.48-3.58 EPS.

NYSE WH traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In other news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

