Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,197 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $20,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Yandex by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 8,214,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,263,000 after buying an additional 1,672,365 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Yandex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,883,000 after buying an additional 799,646 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in Yandex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,528,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,511,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Yandex by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 961,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,805,000 after buying an additional 782,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Yandex by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,398,000 after buying an additional 71,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YNDX. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,629. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

