Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at Laurentian

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price decreased by Laurentian from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on YGR. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Yangarra Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Yangarra Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.03. 333,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,437. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.36. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.96 and a 12 month high of C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 million and a PE ratio of 1.78.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

