Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.34-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.033-1.051 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on YETI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yeti from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yeti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

Get Yeti alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Yeti has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,021,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.