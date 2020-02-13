Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) will announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.57. Midland States Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Midland States Bancorp.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 37,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $650.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $72,527.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $881,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,723 shares of company stock worth $2,106,909 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 32.0% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

