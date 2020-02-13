Zacks: Analysts Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.09. Akamai Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.05.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.84. 400,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,976. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $103.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.