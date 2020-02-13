Zacks: Analysts Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Announce $2.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report earnings per share of $2.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.33. Discover Financial Services posted earnings per share of $2.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $76.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,342. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

