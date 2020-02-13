Zacks: Analysts Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.26). Farfetch posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 35.84%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.40 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $276,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 39.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,667,000 after buying an additional 442,430 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Farfetch by 7,657.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTCH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.57. 385,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

