Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Healthcare Trust Of America posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust Of America.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HTA opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 191.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.