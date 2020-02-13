Zacks: Analysts Expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Syneos Health posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.77. 169,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Syneos Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

