Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) will announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evergy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Evergy posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year sales of $5.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evergy.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.55. 2,091,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,675. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $258,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

