Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) to Announce -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) to report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Tailored Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tailored Brands.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 427.30%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLRD. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Tailored Brands stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,617. Tailored Brands has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $196.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

