Zacks: Brokerages Expect Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $423.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) to report sales of $423.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Msci’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $422.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.60 million. Msci reported sales of $371.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Msci will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In other Msci news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,947,168 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,687,000 after purchasing an additional 204,958 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Msci by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,269,000 after buying an additional 34,186 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Msci by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,082,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Msci during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Msci by 1,334.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 53,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after buying an additional 49,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $5.22 on Monday, hitting $313.40. 376,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,117. Msci has a 12 month low of $172.98 and a 12 month high of $314.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

