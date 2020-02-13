Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Anglo American from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anglo American from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS NGLOY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,507. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

