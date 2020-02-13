Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 7th. First Analysis lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 103,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,486. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.65 million, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 121,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $4,232,083.87. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $72,809.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,939,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,386,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,239 shares of company stock valued at $11,824,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

