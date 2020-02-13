Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to Hold

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 147,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,627. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

