Zacks: MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. MetroCity Bankshares’ rating score has declined by 79.6% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $17.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MetroCity Bankshares an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hovde Group cut MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of MCBS opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,812,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

