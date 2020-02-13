Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its first quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.90-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.109-1.141 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $251.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.37. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $166.15 and a 12-month high of $260.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Zebra Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.13.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,332. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

