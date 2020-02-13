Zilliqa 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.31 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Zebpay, Bithumb and Kucoin. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $83.00 million and $18.31 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,191,872,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,900,405,408 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Huobi, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, DragonEX, BitMart, OOOBTC, IDEX, BiteBTC, Radar Relay, Gate.io, GOPAX, Coinhub, Coinone, Bithumb, Korbit, Tokenomy, FCoin, Upbit, Binance, DDEX, Bitbns, Kucoin, WazirX, Hotbit, Zebpay, OKEx, DEx.top, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

