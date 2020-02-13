Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Zoetis has increased its dividend by an average of 24.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Zoetis has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $143.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,667. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,001 shares of company stock worth $15,342,770. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

