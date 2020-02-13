Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Upgraded at Cfra

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was upgraded by Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $147.00. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZTS. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.73.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $145.11. 1,620,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,667. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

In other news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,394,528.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,233 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,842,000 after purchasing an additional 293,598 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Zoetis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,715 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Zoetis by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,046,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,911,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,999,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

