zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential downside of 42.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €97.00 ($112.79).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €90.30 ($105.00) on Thursday. zooplus has a 12 month low of €69.30 ($80.58) and a 12 month high of €126.80 ($147.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €99.73. The firm has a market cap of $643.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.75.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

