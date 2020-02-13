Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 375 by Deutsche Bank

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 375 price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZURN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 405 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 424 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 420 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 389.92.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

