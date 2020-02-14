$51.94 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce sales of $51.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.52 million to $53.35 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $52.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $192.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.38 million to $199.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $228.70 million, with estimates ranging from $227.70 million to $229.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,648,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 227,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 42,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. 465,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,664. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

